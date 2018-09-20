FULL INTERVIEWS: Cincinnati gymnast, her father, and her coach speak about teen’s abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Amanda Jetter says she was sexually assaulted by Olympic Team Doctor Larry Nassar when she was just 13 years old and that he used his cellphone to record the whole thing.
The Cincinnati gymnast was an Olympic hopeful at the time. She’d pulled a hamstring and went to Nassar for treatment.
Jetter is just now coming forward to talk about her experience to FOX19.
"I didn’t tell anyone, not my parents, not a team mate, no one. I probably would have taken it to the grave,” said Amanda.
She says she decided to speak out now because keeping what happened a secret was weighing her down.
We also spoke with Jerry Jetter, Amanda’s dad.
Amanda didn’t tell her dad about what happened until years later.
“I stopped her because I told her, because I say, ‘Amanda, I don’t want to know and I believe you,’” said Jerry.
But Jerry and his wife had their suspicions because Nassar asked Jerry to record Amanda’s ‘therapy’.
Jerry Jetter said he felt uncomfortable and went to Mary Lee Tracy, Amanda’s gymnastics coach at Cincinnati Elite Gymnastics for six years.
Mary Lee says Jerry did not tell her what happened.
“If any athlete of mine or parent would ever come to me with something like that, I would act on it immediately,” said Mary Lee.
Mary Lee says Jerry never said a word about Larry Nassar. At the time, no athlete did.
“Why didn’t he go to the cops?” asked Mary Lee about Jerry’s claims.
