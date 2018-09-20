The heat is on

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The heat continues today and tomorrow before our transition to cooler air works in for the weekend.
Expect another hot one today with a high of 90 degrees…perhaps the final 90 degree high temperature of the season. Friday afternoon will see high temps in the upper 80s.
A strong cold front will sweep across the region Friday, bringing rumbles of thunder, some heavy showers and a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms by evening.
Autumn will officially begin Saturday.
The autumn equinox is set to occur at 9:54 p.m. when the vertical rays of the sun cross the equator heading south.
Temperatures will be much cooler in the wake of the cold front over the weekend.
In fact, medium range models say cooler weather is here to stay into mid-October.
Daytime highs over the weekend will only be in the low-mid 70s with a few spots no warmer than the upper 60s.
