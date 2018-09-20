If you’re ready for fall, take a gander at next week’s temps

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Summer has had its grasp firmly on the Tri-State, recording 37 90-degree days or warmer. But Fall officially begins Saturday night.
Just in time for the autumnal equinox, fall-like weather should arrive. Temperatures will fall below normal (75 degrees) this weekend and into the first part of next week. An early look ahead to the final weekend in September shows high temperatures may not even make it out of the 50s:
As is always true when forecasting that far into the future, things will change with the new model runs. So stay tuned!
