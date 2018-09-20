New brewery set to open in Mason

The brewery includes an isolated room meant only for specialty beers like sours where yeast and bacteria will be kept separate. “That way it’s not going to contaminate our traditional style beers,” explained Legler. There’s also a lab on site in addition to a large room where the brewing takes place. “We could get a beer done in four days for like a hazier ale. For me, the traditional lager is at least like 30 days,” said Legler, whose favorite beer is a lager.