New brewery set to open in Mason

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The largest start-up brewing company between Dayton and Cincinnati is set to open in late October.
Sonder Brewing sits on 6.5 acres of land and is in the 8000 block of Duke Boulevard.
The taproom will include brews crafted on site, offering a selection of up to sixteen different kinds of ale when all is said and done.
Sonder Brewing President Justin Neff and his partners gave FOX19 an exclusive tour of the industrial sized building that will eventually include a beer garden, kitchen, and outdoor entertainment area.
“What our space allows us to do is have bocce ball courts, a whiffle ball field, corn hole and potentially sand volleyball,” said Neff.
The group also plans to add soft-serve ice cream and sometimes play movies outdoors through a projection screen.
“One of the things that sets us apart is we hope to be a place that people come and hang out even if they don’t like beer," said Neff.
The bricks behind the taps were laid by Neff and his crew. He jokes it took three weeks and “lots of trial and error. None of has had laid brick before.” Sonder Brewing will eventually bring around 50 jobs to the area when operations are at full capacity.
“Which is really cool because there’s 18,000 corporate employees that work within three miles of here,” said Neff.
Sonder Brewing Company Director of Brewing Operations, Chase Legler, says he loves everything about beer. “I love the different sides to it. There’s a lot of chemistry, you can be artistic, and there’s some alchemy to it.”
The brewery includes an isolated room meant only for specialty beers like sours where yeast and bacteria will be kept separate. “That way it’s not going to contaminate our traditional style beers,” explained Legler. There’s also a lab on site in addition to a large room where the brewing takes place. “We could get a beer done in four days for like a hazier ale. For me, the traditional lager is at least like 30 days,” said Legler, whose favorite beer is a lager.
So, why the name Sonder?
“We found in a nutshell that the word basically means every person has a story and we fell in love with that and decided to build our entire brewery off of that,” said Neff.
Pending inspections, the brewery is set to open in late October.
