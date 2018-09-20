Ohio State Highway Patrol looking for driver who hit patrol cruiser, fled

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a commercial vehicle that struck a patrol cruiser in Erie County early Thursday morning.
The trooper was stopped on the side of the road, with lights activated, to help a motorist change a tire on the Ohio Turnpike westbound at mile post 122 in Erie County.
A white Volvo commercial vehicle drove off the right side of the road and sideswiped the patrol cruiser around 2 a.m.
The trooper who was inside the cruiser at the time was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The damage to the cruiser prevented the trooper from pursuing the commercial vehicle.
It’s described as a white Volvo commercial vehicle, hauling a white box trailer. Dash cam video shows the trailer had a wind faring which spans the entire length of the trailer, along with a black placard displayed on the passenger side and rear doors.
If you have any information about the location or that will help identify the vehicle, please call the Ohio State Highway Patrol Milan post at (419) 499-4808.
