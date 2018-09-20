Police catch public defender driving wrong way on I-275

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A lawyer for the Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office may now need an attorney of her own.
Colerain police say Susan Zillick was recently caught driving the wrong way on eastbound lanes of Interstate 275, nearly striking multiple vehicles. Police said when they stopped her, she did not know what was going on and had urinated on herself.
Court documents show that police found five Xanax bars in her purse.
Her next court date is Oct. 16. As of Wednesday, she was out on a $1,000 bond.
