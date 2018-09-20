Police: Driver had ‘medical episode’ before he was critically hurt in Downtown crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 62-year-old man had a medical episode that caused him to crash his car in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Central Parkway near the Hamilton County Courthouse at 7:13 a.m.
Paul Potter was critically hurt when his eastbound 2012 Toyota Matrix veered to the right into a legally parked, unoccupied 2005 Cadillac STS,
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.
Excessive speed and impairment are not factors in this crash, police said.
Potter was wearing his seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.