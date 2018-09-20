Thursday the final 90 degree high of the season?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - All spotty showers have ended Wednesday evening and it looks dry for the morning commute. Thursday will be hot with a high of 90 degrees and it is likely that will be the last 90 degree high temperature of the season.
A strong cold front will sweep across the region Friday bringing rumbles of thunder, some heavy showers and a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms. Friday could be a First Alert Weather Day.
Autumn officially begins Saturday. The autumnal equinox occurs at 9:54 p.m., that is when the vertical rays of the sun cross the equator heading south.
Temperatures will be much cooler in the wake of the cold front over the weekend and medium range models say cooler weather is here to stay into mid-October.
Daytime highs over the weekend will only be in the low/mid 70s with a few spots no warmer than the upper 60s.
