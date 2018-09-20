We may break 90 degrees again today

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
LOW THU: 71°
HIGH THU THROUGH 2PM 89°
RAINFALL AT CVG SO FAR TODAY: 0.00”
It is another hot day out there and it looks like most thermometers will break the 90° barrier again. If CVG, the official thermometer, gets that hot it will be the 37th day this year >= 90°. Twenty-five years since 1871 have had more 90° days. The greatest number was 64 in the Dust Bowl year of 1936 and the year 1992 had the fewest with only a single day that hot.
A strong cold front will sweep across the region Friday. Bringing rumbles of thunder, some heavy showers and a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms. It looks like Friday evening and overnight before we see a small chance of severe storms.
Autumn officially begins Saturday. The autumnal equinox occurs at 9:54 p.m. EDT, that is when the vertical rays of the sun cross the equator heading south.
Temperatures will be much cooler in the wake of the cold front over the weekend and medium range models say cooler than normal weather is here to stay into mid October.
Daytime highs, over the weekend, will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers will fall in spots Sunday but Saturday will be dry.
