We may break 90 degrees again today

It is another hot day out there and it looks like most thermometers will break the 90° barrier again. If CVG, the official thermometer, gets that hot it will be the 37th day this year >= 90°. Twenty-five years since 1871 have had more 90° days. The greatest number was 64 in the Dust Bowl year of 1936 and the year 1992 had the fewest with only a single day that hot.