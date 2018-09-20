West Chester Hospital settles lawsuit with hundreds of former patients of fugitive doctor

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -West Chester Hospital has settled a lawsuit with hundreds of former patients of a fugitive physician.
Dr. Atiq Durrani is accused of health fraud, performing unneccesary surgeries on patients and billing them millions of dollars.
It’s not clear yet much the settlement is worth.
Durrani was arrested June 26, 2013 after a federal complaint alleged he convinced patients to undergo unnecessary spinal surgeries. He would then bill private and public healthcare benefit programs for the fraudulent services.
In December of 2013, Durrani fled the United States, possibly going back to Pakistan.
The doctor owned a private practice called Center for Advanced Spine Technologies with offices in Evendale and Florence.
At the time of his arrest, local attorney Eric Deters also says Durrani previously practiced at West Chester/UC Health and Journey Lite.
