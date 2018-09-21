Delta follows trend in hiking checked baggage fees

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The cost of flying Delta with checked baggage has gone up.
Jet Blue and United recently raised their checked baggage fees, and Delta has followed by raising fees by $5, bringing the price up to $30 each way for the first bag and $40 each way for the second bag, according to Delta’s website.
The price hike happened as airlines are dealing with rising fuel and labor cost, according to CNN Money
Under certain conditions, passengers can still get their first and sometimes second bag checked for free.
Those traveling to certain destinations, Delta SkyMiles Medallion Members, SkyMiles Credit Card Members, and active military members can still get bags checked for free or a discount, according to Delta.
The Delta fee list shows it is still free to board with a carry-on bag and a personal item, like a purse or camera bag.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.