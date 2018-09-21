FDA: Some flea, tick medications can cause negative neurological effects in pets

(KFVS) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is telling pet owners and veterinarians to be aware of possible negative neurological effects in dogs and cats who are treated with drugs that are in the isoxazoline class.
Since the products received FDA approval, data received by the agency as part of its routine post-marketing indicates that some animals on Bravecto, Nexgard or Simparica experienced muscle tremors, ataxia and seizures.
Another product in this class, Credelio, was recently approved by the FDA.
These products were approved for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations and the treatment and control of tick infestations.
If your dog or cat experiences any adverse event while using an isoxazoline product, first consult your veterinarian. You are also asked to report the events to the drugs' manufacturers, who are required to report this information to the FDA, or by submitting a report directly to the FDA.
The FDA is working with manufacturers of isoxazoline products to include new label information to highlight neurologic events because they were seen consistently across the isoxazoline class of products.
According to the FDA, although its scientists carefully evaluate an animal prior to approval, there is the potential for new information to emerge after marketing, when the product is used in a much larger population. In the first three years of approval, the FDA pays close attention to adverse event reports, looking for any safety information that may emerge.
To report suspected adverse drug events for these products, you can contact the appropriate manufacturers at:
- Merck Animal Health (Bravecto) - 800-224-5318
- Elanco Animal Health (Credelio) - 888-545-5975
- Merial (Nexgard) - 888-637-4251
- Zoetis (Simparica) - 888-963-8471
You can also contact the FDA at 240-402-7002.
