First Alert Weather: Slight risk for severe storms

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
The Tri-State under a slight risk for severe storms late this afternoon into the evening.
We will stay dry and feel summer-like this morning and most of the afternoon.
The high temperature will reach 88 degrees.
However, a strong cold front will sweep across the region Friday night.
Ahead of it will bring rumbles of thunder, some heavy showers and a marginal-to-slight risk of severe thunderstorms. The main threat will be high, damaging winds.
Our storm chance will increase after 4 p.m.
The best shot for strong to severe storms will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Once the storms end, cooler air will filter in, finally making it seem more fall-like.
It’s just in time.
Autumn will officially begin Saturday at 9:54 p.m.
Temperatures will be much cooler throughout the weekend in the wake of the cold front.
Daytime highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
In fact, medium-range models show cooler to normal weather is here to stay into mid-October.
Saturday will be dry, but showers could fall in spots Sunday.
