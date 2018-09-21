First Alert Weather: Slight risk for severe storms

By Frank Marzullo | September 21, 2018 at 4:11 AM EST - Updated September 21 at 4:13 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

The Tri-State under a slight risk for severe storms late this afternoon into the evening.

We will stay dry and feel summer-like this morning and most of the afternoon.

The high temperature will reach 88 degrees.

However, a strong cold front will sweep across the region Friday night.

Ahead of it will bring rumbles of thunder, some heavy showers and a marginal-to-slight risk of severe thunderstorms. The main threat will be high, damaging winds.

Our storm chance will increase after 4 p.m.

The best shot for strong to severe storms will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Once the storms end, cooler air will filter in, finally making it seem more fall-like.

It’s just in time.

Autumn will officially begin Saturday at 9:54 p.m.

Temperatures will be much cooler throughout the weekend in the wake of the cold front.

Daytime highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

In fact, medium-range models show cooler to normal weather is here to stay into mid-October.

Saturday will be dry, but showers could fall in spots Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.