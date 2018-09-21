FOX19 Now First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Tri-State is under a slight risk for severe storms late this afternoon into the evening.
Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon with high temps back in the upper 80s.
A strong cold front will sweep across the region later today and this evening with the main threat damaging winds.
Small hail and very heavy rain will also be possible.
The best shot for strong to severe storms will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Some Friday night football games are already delayed until 8:30 p.m.
That includes the Moeller/St. Xaiver game and Harrison vs. Edgewood.
Behind this cold front cooler air will filter in and make the first weekend of autumn “feel” like the first weekend of autumn.
Daytime highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend, and in the 70s for the upcoming week.
Autumn will officially begin Saturday at 9:54 p.m.
