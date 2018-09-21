Friday should be hot, weekend should be cooler

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Thursday was the 37th day this year with a high temperature at 90 degrees or hotter.
Twenty-five years since 1871 have had a greater number of 90 degree (and hotter) days. The greatest number was 64 in the Dust Bowl year of 1936.
The year 1992 had the fewest with only a single day that hot.
A strong cold front will sweep across the region Friday bringing rumbles of thunder, some heavy showers and a marginal-to-slight risk of severe thunderstorms. It looks like Friday evening and overnight before we see a small chance of severe storms.
Autumn officially begins Saturday. The autumnal equinox occurs at 9:54 p.m. That is when the vertical rays of the sun cross the equator heading south.
Temperatures will be much cooler in the wake of the cold front over the weekend and medium range models say cooler than normal weather is here to stay into mid-October.
Daytime highs, over the weekend, will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Showers will fall in spots Sunday but Saturday will be dry.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.