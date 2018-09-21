Life after Nassar: ‘I want to bring light to it,’ says local gymnast

“That’s a hard question,” she said. “Probably not. I just learned so much. I don’t know if I would do anything differently because I did go out of the country and compete four times and that was unbelievable, so I did have good memories of USA Gymnastics. But people just don’t know what we went through to get those gold medals, to go out of the country to compete for USA Gymnastics, and I want to bring light to it and say it wasn’t all roses and medals and fame -- it wasn’t like that at all.”