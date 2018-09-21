Mansfield fugitive brought to justice after days-long manhunt

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Shawn Christy has been captured following an intensive, days-long manhunt, U.S. Marshals confirmed Friday.
He was tracked down and taken into custody at Crider Road and State Route 42 in Mansfield.
No injuries were reported during the arrest.
Christy, 27, from McAdoo, Penn., had eluded authorities since Sunday after crashing a car on Interstate 71 in Richland County.
Christy’s father, Craig, told Cleveland 19 on Friday that his son was malnourished and had suffered a leg injury while on the run.
A knowledgeable survivalist, Christy sprinted into the woods to evade federal, state and local authorities.
According to a press release from deputy U.S. Marshal Anne Murphy, Christy has multiple state arrest warrants in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation, and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.
He had reportedly threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me.”
A federal warrant was issued June 19 for Christy in connection with Facebook threats to the Northampton County district attorney.
Authorities cast a wide dragnet to catch the suspect, using choppers, canines and scores agents.
