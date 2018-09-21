Mt. Healthy police look to fine woman they saw dumping litter

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy police are ready to fine a woman they caught on camera -- from several angles -- dumping litter out of her car into the parking lot of a public city park.
FOX19 looked at the video and the woman was not the only one dumping trash from their car.
The loading zone in the public park, just behind the police department, is where police watched a silver Chrysler park Wednesday around 7 p.m. There are signs posted all over the park that there are security cameras watching. And just a few feet from where the woman was parked, there were two different trash cans.
But she didn’t see the cameras had caught her in the act because she was on the phone nearly the entire time.
“Look at her! Yeah, just throw it all out,” said Sgt. Greg Nolte with the Mt. Healthy Police Department.
Nolte said it is a small city with only four people in the Street Department, working hard to keep everything clean. Then someone does something like this -- Nolte said strike No. 1 was when the little boy with her opened the back door and dumped trash out.
“It’s a littering fine,” said Nolte. “It’s a misdemeanor.”
Nolte said she even started playing with the discarded trash, kicking it around. Strike No. 2, he said. is that you never see the mom admonish the child.
"In most cases, the parent would at least explain to the child that that’s not where the trash goes, and point to the trash receptacle, less than 10 feet away from her car,” said Nolte.
Nolte said strike No. 3 was her doing the very same thing and leaving the park.
“And then she dumps the rest of the trash that’s in her car, out directly onto the ground, right outside of her car," he said.
Police have no idea if the woman in the video is from the area or was just passing through. Nolte said it’s about maintaining high standards for the community.
“And as soon as you start letting it down, it just spirals out of control -- it’s like a domino effect,” he said.
Under Ohio law, litter is any trash thrown, discarded or dropped by a person onto public property, private property not owned by the individual, or into Ohio’s waterways. The Ohio Revised Code prohibits littering, regardless of whether or not it was intentional. Numerous laws prohibit littering and illegal dumping.
Police are looking for a silver 2007-2011 Chrysler Sebring. The right front tire is missing its wheel cover or could be on a donut. It’s too difficult to tell in the video.
The woman could be fined up to $500 and spend 60 days in jail.
If you’d like to read more about the Keep Ohio Beautiful campaign and the state’s litter laws, click here.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.