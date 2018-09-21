Multiple cases of frozen chicken stolen from Roselawn Popeyes

By Melissa Neeley | September 21, 2018 at 9:41 AM EST - Updated September 21 at 9:59 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police in Cincinnati are trying to track down the thieves that stole multiple cases of frozen chicken from a Roselawn Popeyes.

Two people broke into the restaurant on Reading Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. and took off with the chicken, according to Cincinnati Police.

One suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with “Trust No 1 Ever” printed on the back, said police.

Police say two suspected chicken thieves were caught on camera.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

