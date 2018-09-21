Multiple cases of frozen chicken stolen from Roselawn Popeyes

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police in Cincinnati are trying to track down the thieves that stole multiple cases of frozen chicken from a Roselawn Popeyes.
Two people broke into the restaurant on Reading Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. and took off with the chicken, according to Cincinnati Police.
One suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with “Trust No 1 Ever” printed on the back, said police.
Anyone with information about this crime or suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
