Ohio Task Force 1 team returns home from Hurricane Florence relief

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One of two Ohio Task Force 1 teams deployed to North Carolina to help provide Hurricane Florence relief returned home late Thursday.
The task force’s first Water Rescue Team, “Team Alpha” worked in Kinston, Lenoir County before they were demobilized, said Phil Sinewe, the group’s spokesman.
A member of the task force, Sycamore Township Fire Captain Jeff Newman, will appear live in our studio on FOX19 NOW Morning News at 8:40 a.m. Friday to share the group’s experiences.
“Because of the well-coordinated and robust plan of water rescue resources throughout the State of North Carolina put into place between FEMA and NC EMA, some of the FEMA teams provided only limited service and stood by in a support role for the communities they were assigned. OH-TF1’s Team Alpha was one of those teams that experienced only limited mission assignments,” Sinewe wrote on the task force’s Facebook page.
The second team from Ohio Task Force 1 deployed to North Carolina, “Team Bravo,” continues to provide service to other parts of Lenoir County more adversely effected by flooding, he said.
Water was still rising Thursday and expected to crest in 24 hours, their team leader reported to Sinewe. Only two of five bridges are open in their area.
Also, three additional task force team members are in North Carolina with a FEMA Incident Support Team, helping with coordination and assessment functions, Sinewe said.
It’s not clear yet when the additional Ohio Task Force 1 members will return home.
The task force is made up of firefighters and first responders from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and operates through FEMA Urban Search and Rescue.
While the firefighters are gone, agencies are covering their shifts with overtime paid for by federal authorities.
Last year, Ohio Task Force 1 rescued victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
