Oktoberfest is here: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The nation’s largest Oktoberfest takes place right here in downtown Cincinnati this weekend.
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will unfold along Second and Third streets between Walnut and Elm streets Friday through Sunday.
Three days of German food, beer and music and the world’s largest chicken dance will kick off with the Running of the Wieners dachshund race.
It starts at 11 a.m. Friday on Freedom Way between Walnut and Rosa Park streets.
Oktoberfest’s opening ceremony and tapping of the kegs will follow at 11:30 a.m.
This year’s grand marshal is Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard.
He will start the Running of the Wieners and lead the world’s largest chicken dance. That will feature some surprise guests at noon Sunday on the main stage.
The festival is sponsored by Amazon and Samuel Adams and produced by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
Hours daily are: Friday 5-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission is free.
Visit Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s website for a full listing of all the food, beverages and fun.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.