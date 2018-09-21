Parents go to Newport police after school clears teacher of wrongdoing

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) - Several parents in Newport have concerns about how a teacher is interacting with students. Some say that he is touching their children inappropriately and now they are upset the district hasn’t removed him from the classroom.
The school cleared the teacher after an investigation, but parents are filing reports to Newport police to start a new investigation.
School has only been in session for a little over a month at Newport Intermediate. Already some parents are hearing disturbing things about a teacher from their children.
“He’s touched their thighs. He’s touched down their back to their butt area. He has picked them up inappropriately,” said a parent who didn’t want to be identified to protect her daughter.
She says that she learned about the allegations this week after getting a call from another parent to warn her. When she questioned her daughter about what was happening in the classroom she says her daughter burst into tears.
“It took a lot for my daughter to break down at 11 years old and tell me all of this. He calls his female students ‘baby,' tells them they’re adorable -- pretty much to me it seems like baiting for a more severe sexual encounter,” said the parent.
FOX19 reached out to Newport Independent Schools, and the spokesperson says the school got complaints from parents and they reviewed the allegations. The spokesperson says after interviewing 14 students the allegations were unfounded and no action will be taken.
“This is something that they cannot make up. All 14 girls cannot make up the same story so for the school to say this is closed,” said the parent.
Now she’s taking the matter into her own hands refusing to put her daughter back into the teacher’s classroom.
“She does not want to go into the building with him there,” said the parent.
FOX19 spoke to another woman who is also trying to take her granddaughter out of the teacher’s class after she says the teacher touched her granddaughter’s thigh.
"I feel like Newport Intermediate failed. He should not be on the campus," said the parent.
FOX19 is not releasing the name of the teacher because that teacher has not been charged. The parents FOX19 spoke with say until police finish their investigation they are working to have their children removed from the classroom.
