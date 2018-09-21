Pedestrian struck by co-worker in Middletown parking lot

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A pedestrian is being treated at a hospital after being struck Friday by a vehicle in a Middletown parking lot, police say.
Officers received a report of a person hit by a fellow employee’s vehicle as he was crossing the parking lot of a building in the 1300 block of Hook Drive, according to Middletown Police.
The victim was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, said police.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Middletown Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.