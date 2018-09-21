Police investigating attempted backpack theft, assault in Westwood

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Four men are wanted in relation to an attempted robbery and assault in Westwood, police say.
The victim was walking down the sidewalk in the 3600 block of Boudinot when he was physically assaulted by two suspects, according to Cincinnati Police.
The men kicked and punched the victim while trying to steal his backpack but were unable to remove it from him, said police.
Two other suspects who accompanied the two men watched the attack, possibly as lookouts, said police.
Investigators said when the attack was over all four suspects fled the area on foot.
Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:
- Suspect 1: Black male, 20-30, blue shirt
- Suspect 2: Black male, 20-30, light complexion
- Suspect 3: Black male, 20-30
- Suspect 4: Black male, 20-30
Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
