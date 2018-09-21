Police: Man with shotgun robbed Green Twp Dollar General

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are searching for a shotgun-wielding suspect who held up the Dollar General store in Green Township late Thursday.
Two employees and three customers were inside the Colerain Avenue store when the gunman walked in about 9 p.m., police said in a news release.
The suspect brandished the shot gun and ordered the clerk to give him money from the register, the release states.
The clerk complied, and he ran out with an unknown amount of cash in a yellow Dollar General bag.
The suspect was last seen in a northerly direction.
Colerain Township Police K9 conducted an unsuccessful search of the area.
The suspect is described by witnesses as black, 5’7 and has a slender build.
He appears to be in his late teens to early 20’s. S
The suspect was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark colored hoodie, with the hood up; dark colored gloves and his lower face was covered.
