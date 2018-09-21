CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center says the FOX19 NOW viewing area will have between a marginal and slight risk of severe thunderstorms Friday evening.
The main threat is damaging winds. Residents may see some small hail also along with heavy downpours. The best chance of strong to severe storms will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, our way at FOX19 NOW of drawing your attention to potential problems associated with the weather. This evening marginal severe thunderstorm cells will be scattered and not found everywhere but Oktoberfest Zinzinnati and High School Football may have to take precautionary action because of lightning.
Some Friday night football games are already delayed until 8:30 p.m. That includes the Moeller/St. Xavier game and Harrison vs. Edgewood. The FOX19 NOW homepage has a list of delays.
Behind this cold front cooler air will filter in and make the first weekend of autumn “feel” like the first weekend of autumn. Autumn will officially begin Saturday at 9:54 PM EDT.
Daytime highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend, and in the 70s for the upcoming week.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.