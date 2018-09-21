Tri-State should be mostly rain-free by 9 p.m. Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - By 6 p.m. a cold front in the area -- along with rain and thunder -- was along Interstate 71. As a result, most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area should be rain-free before 9 p.m.
Most high school football will not encounter weather problems.
Behind this cold front cooler air will filter in and make the first weekend of autumn “feel” like the first weekend of autumn. Autumn will officially begin Saturday at 9:54 p.m. and over the weekend daytime highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
This is the beginning of an extended stretch of weather near or cooler than normal which should last into mid October. You can say good-bye to the 90s.
