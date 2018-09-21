Weather delays for Friday night football

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Weather delays are starting to come in for Friday night football games.
Games between Moeller and St. Xavier high schools and Harrison Wildcats and Edgewood Cougars are moved back to 8:30 p.m., school officials announced Friday morning.
Gates and ticket windows will open now at 7:30 p .m.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon into evening, and there is a slight chance for severe storms with high, damaging winds.
Harrison school officials are asking that students not be left unattended outside vehicles until severe weather has passed through the area.
“Please be alert to changing weather conditions that could further impact the timing of the event,” school officials wrote in a news release Friday morning.
