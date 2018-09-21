69-year-old man charged with raping minor for 8 years, other victims come foward

TRENTON, OH (FOX19) - A 69-year-old Butler County man is accused of raping a minor for eight years, and other victims have come forward, police say.
William L. Powell of Madison Township was arrested Thursday on two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition involving a minor.
The victim in this incident reports sexual abuse beginning at age 10 that continued to age 18, police wrote in a news release.
Two other victims have come forward.
Anyone with information that might help police as they investigate is encouraged to call Detective Gill: 513-428-0129.
