14 years for man convicted in toddler kidnapping that led to K-9 death

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 20-year-old man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Friday following his conviction last month in the kidnapping of a toddler, an incident linked to the death of a police dog.
And Anquan Williams could an additional 20 years to life in prison next year when he goes on trial in an unrelated Mt. Airy homicide.
He was found guilty in a jury trial last month of kidnapping and not complying with police.
Williams was charged with robbing a woman in her Forest Park home and then drove off with her toddler, leading a high-speed chase on Interstate 275 a year ago this month.
Jonae Tye was returning to her Kemper Meadow Drive home, according to court records, when Williams and other masked men forced her into her home at gunpoint.
Tye’s 1-year-old daughter, an 8-year-old and a teenager also were there.
They repeatedly asked her where additional money was.
Williams and the other suspects took Tye’s cell phone and her daughter, who was still in the car seat.
As Williams left, he told Tye to have her boyfriend call him on her cell phone “to get her daughter back,” according to court records.
Williams and his accomplices sped off with the toddler in a white Ford Explorer.
Police saw the vehicle on Interstate 75 and tried to stop it. Speeds reached more than 100 mph on the highway and 60 in residential areas.
The SUV crashed on Witherby Avenue in Springfield Township. The men suspects bailed and ran off, leaving the toddler inside.
Williams was apprehended after a foot pursuit.
In the midst of all this, a Green Township Police K-9 named Dino and his handler, Corporal Tony Leidenbor, had joined the search for the suspects.
Dino was just beginning a track when he collapsed and stopped breathing a few minutes later, police said at the time.
The dog was rushed to Grady Veterinary Hospital on Winton Road in Finneytown, where he was unable to be revived and pronounced dead.
