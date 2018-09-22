RA Consultants work van stolen in Columbia-Tusculum

RA Consultants work van stolen in Columbia-Tusculum
By Briana Rice | September 22, 2018 at 1:14 PM EST - Updated September 22 at 1:25 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A work van was stolen overnight in Columbia-Tusculum in the 500 block of Hoge Street, police say.

The vehicle was stolen sometime between 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to Cincinnati Police.

The van was parked on the street and the keys were not in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

It is a white 2005 Chevrolet Express van with an Ohio license plate of PHQ9056, said police.

The van has two light bars and magnet stickers on the sides that say “RA Consultants.”

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect should contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

