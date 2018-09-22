Car with engine left running stolen from West Price Hill

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A car left running was stolen from in front of the owner’s West Price Hill home, police say.
A silver 2008 Acura MDX with an Ohio license plate of HFJ5253 was taken from the 700 block of Wilbud Drive Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police.
There is no front plate on the car, said police.
Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com
