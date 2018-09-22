Cooler weather arrives for extended stay

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - All rain should stop in the area well before dawn and Saturday is expected to begin on a cooler note.
A cloudy sky means a cool Saturday in Cincinnati.
The sun will peak out Sunday and temps will warm into the low 70s and the day will be dry.
Behind the cold front the cooler air will make the first weekend of autumn “feel” like the first weekend of autumn. Autumn will officially begin Saturday at 9:54 p.m.
Daytime highs will only be in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend, and in the 70s for the upcoming week.
