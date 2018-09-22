Fall begins as cooler temperatures expected

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cool and crisp conditions are in this morning’s forecast as temperatures fall into the upper 50s in some spots.
It is going to be a chilly day! This afternoon, outside of a few showers possible, cloudy skies and daytime highs in the upper 60s are expected.
High pressure will provide a dry day tomorrow. However, expect more clouds than sun with temperatures reaching the low 70s.
Daytime highs will remain the 70s next week. Wet weather will move into the area Monday afternoon and stick around through the middle of the week.
The astronomical Fall begins at 9:54 p.m.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible during the afternoon. Chilly. HIGH: 68
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 56
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 72
