Teams will light up the sky at international firework competition

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Coney Island will host an end-of-summer international firework competition Saturday night.
This is the only international fireworks' competition in the United States, and will feature teams from Germany, France, and Mexico, according to a press release from Coney Island,
Cincinnati’s Rozzi Famous Fireworks will perform a finale, following the competition, over Lake Como.
In addition to the show, all Coney Island rides and attraction will be open beginning at 4 p.m.
All inclusive admission, including parking, is $25 per carload.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and the firework competition begins at 8:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.