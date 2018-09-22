Teams will light up the sky at international firework competition

Coney Island
By Briana Rice | September 22, 2018 at 12:15 PM EST - Updated September 22 at 1:17 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Coney Island will host an end-of-summer international firework competition Saturday night.

This is the only international fireworks' competition in the United States, and will feature teams from Germany, France, and Mexico, according to a press release from Coney Island,

Cincinnati’s Rozzi Famous Fireworks will perform a finale, following the competition, over Lake Como.

In addition to the show, all Coney Island rides and attraction will be open beginning at 4 p.m.

All inclusive admission, including parking, is $25 per carload.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the firework competition begins at 8:30 p.m.

