Kavanaugh accuser will testify next week, attorney says

(CNN) - The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault is now expected to testify next week.
On Saturday, lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford told Senate Judiciary Committee staff she 'accepts' the request to speak to the panel next week about the alleged incident.
According to the Associated Press, Kavanaugh and Ford tentatively agreed to testify to the panel on Thursday.
Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teens. Kavanaugh denies the allegations and is expected to testify next week about the claims.
President Trump is standing behind Kavanaugh, calling him "one of the finest human beings you will ever have the privilege of knowing or meeting."
