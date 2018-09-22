Pair charged with abuse after boy arrives at NKY hospital with swollen eye

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - As the gruesome details of a boy’s abuse surface, a man and woman from Union, Ky. have been formally charged with criminal abuse and assault
Earlier this week, a report was made by medical professionals at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, describing a 3-year-old boy who had sustained significant facial injuries consistent with abuse. Detectives began to investigate and discovered the victim was the son of Karen Spurlock, who lived on Irish Way in Union.
Shane Sasher lived with Spurlock at that home, authorities said.
The boy sustained multiple abrasions and contusions under both eyes, to his forehead, temples, cheeks, and nose, as well as a laceration under his left eye that required stitches, according to authorities. They said the boy’s left eye was swollen shut.
Detectives believe Spurlock and Sasher were the only other people in the home when the assault took place. Authorities said the boy had also suffered through a previous assault.
They said the boy was put to bed after being given Motrin, and when Spurlock and Sasher attempted to wake him up the next morning, they thought he was deceased. They took the boy to St. Elizabeth where they initially reported he’d fallen down the stairs.
According to authorities, Spurlock said Sasher told her to not to report the initial injuries the victim had sustained during the first assault. The victim was removed from the custody of Sasher and Spurlock and placed with a trusted family member upon being discharged from the hospital.
