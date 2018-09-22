Police: Man attacked, robbed in Carthage

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officers are investigating a report of a man being attacked and robbed in Carthage, police say.
A man was walking along the first block of West 68th Street Tuesday at 2 p.m. when he was approached by three suspects who asked him for a dollar, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
He declined and tried to pass them, but one of the suspects put a hard object into the victim’s back and then struck the victim on the head, causing a non-life-threatening injury, said police.
The three suspects then ran away with the victim’s money.
The only suspect description the victim was able to give is that all three suspects were black males, and they were all dressed in dark clothing, said police.
