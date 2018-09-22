Some flea, tick meds causing seizures in pets, FDA warns

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The FDA is warning that some pet flea and tick medications are causing animals to have seizures.
The word you should look for on the label? Pyrethrin.
The FDA says certain prescription flea and tick products -- in the isoxazoline class -- might give your fur baby an increased risk for a neurological event or a seizure.
A vet at Noah’s Ark in Colerain, Dr. Ric Berloski, says it’s common in a lot of over-the-counter meds you might get at a big box store.
“Those drugs are extensively tested by the companies before they ever hit the market," said Berloski. "Those warnings have been on those drugs since they’ve been on the market.”
But Berlinski says brands included in the warning -- like NexGard, Simparica and Bravecto -- are still safe for most pets, except maybe those with a history of neurological problems.
“If your dog has a history of neurological seizures and everything, those drugs can lower the seizure threshold, which means your dog is more prone to having those types of seizures if you use those medications with your dogs," he said.
The FDA says some of the signs your pet is having a reaction are muscle tremors, ataxia (or clumsiness), and even full-on seizures.
“It’s a very strong, harsh pesticide," said Berlinski. "That, when used in a regulated fashion, is safe.”
But not when the label paints too broad a coverage, like good for your dog or cat -- he says steer clear of those kinds of pet flea and tick products.
“So when you’re getting these over-the-counter ones, you apply it on a small puppy and everything, we’ve had puppies come in, in a condition called status epilpticus, where they’re seizing so bad we basically have to put them into an induced coma and give them multiple baths to try and rinse these drugs out of their system, and it can sometimes be fatal," said Berlinski.
As a precaution, those treatments will now include new label information highlighting neurologic events seen consistently in that class of drugs. Berlinski says this just further underscores the need to speak with a responsible vet who can prescribe what’s safest for your pet.
