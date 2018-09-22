Wet weather this weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The weather forecast is a bit more complicated than it seemed it would be earlier today.
The big complication is the front that brought cooler air to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
It has stalled and much of the moisture that was supposed to hang out over southern Kentucky is now along the Ohio River bringing very light, occasional rain.
Overnight the front will ease southward with quite a bit of rain south and southeast of the city leaving behind cloudy skies and a few showers on Sunday. But again much cooler weather stays in the Tri-State.
Areas that could see about 0.50″ of rain overnight include Owenton, Williamstown. Falmouth, Maysville, Mt. Olivet, Vanceburg, West Union, Geogretown, OH and the areas surrounding these communities.
