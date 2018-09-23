Bengals banged up in 31-21 loss to Panthers

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The Bengals turned it over four times and never recovered in a 31-21 loss to the Panthers, their first blemish of the season through three weeks.
Carolina (2-1) compiled 230 rushing yards on the Bengals (2-1) defense including Christian McCaffrey’s career day with 184 rushing yards. Cam Newton threw two passing touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns.
A.J. Green, who had 58 yards receiving, left the game in the first half as a result of a groin injury. He did not return to the game but told Fox19 Now after the game: “It’s nothing serious, I’ll be ready next week.”
Andy Dalton completed 29-of-46 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns. He threw four interceptions with two exceptions - one was a late-game “hail mary” that was picked off and another interception on a dropped ball that was tipped up in the air.
Tyler Boyd had a career-high 132 yards receiving and a touchdown. Tyler Eifert had a season-high 74 yards receiving. Giovani Bernard added 91 total yards of production and a touchdown in Joe Mixon’s absence.
DT Ryan Glasgow was carted off with an injury in the loss. There is no update on his status yet.
The Bengals travel to face the Falcons (1-2) next Sunday, who lost in overtime to the Saints in week three.
