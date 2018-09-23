Cool, crisp Sunday morning

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cool and crisp conditions are in Sunday morning’s forecast as temperatures fall into the upper 50s in some spots.
It is going to be a chilly day.
Sunday afternoon, outside of a few showers possible, cloudy skies and daytime highs in the upper 60s are expected.
High pressure will provide a dry day Monday. However, expect more clouds than sun with temperatures reaching the low 70s.
Daytime highs will remain the 70s next week.
Wet weather will move into the area Monday afternoon and stick around through the middle of the week.
