FC Cincinnati locks up one-seed for playoffs with 2-1 win

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati used two second half goals on the road to beat Penn 2-1 and remain unbeaten in a 19th straight league match as they lock up the one-seed in the eastern conference for the playoffs.
Emmanuel Ledesma scored the game-tying goal and his 14th of the season in the 68th minute. Corben Bone scored the go-ahead goal and his third in the last two games in the 84th minute to seal the win.
FC Cincinnati has won eight straight matches.
If FCC remains unbeaten in the final four matches of the regular season, they will finish with 23 straight games unbeaten breaking the previous USL record set by Richmond in 2013 when they were unbeaten in 22 straight games.
