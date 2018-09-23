First Alert Weather Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Fall has arrived in Cincinnati with a rather cool weekend in the rear-view mirror.
The week ahead will have some tumultuous weather for the first couple of days.
Monday and Tuesday are both First Alert Weather Days.
Monday will have heavy rain at times which could cause some localized flooding.
At the very least, wet roads could be an issue for the morning drive to work and school.
Thanks to the clouds and rain, the high will only reach 72. Scattered storms will continue Monday afternoon and evening too.
Tuesday not only has a chance for heavy rain, but strong to severe storms as well.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Tri-State included in a slight risk for severe storms, which is a 2/5 on their scale.
The biggest threat is for damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning. Tuesday will be warmer with a high of 77.
Rainfall totals are projected between two and four inches by Wednesday evening when the rain finally subsides. The middle of the week features a drying and clearing trend with temperatures near normal (75).
