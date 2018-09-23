Parade to honor 2-year-old Brody Allen

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - Colerain Township and A Greater Northbrook are hosting an event on Sunday for 2-year-old Brody Allen.
In May, Brody was disgnosed with inoperable cancer and is not expected to survive the year.
His family and the community have been hosting a series of events to provide “Christmas in September” for Brody.
The timeline for Sunday will start with a parade at 4 p.m that begins at Northgate Mall (Springdale Road entrance) and will head West to the Colerain Township Adminstrative Complex, according to a press release.
At 5: 15 p.m. the parade will end. Food, bounce houses, music, Christmas carolers and more will be at the Drew Campbell Field at the Township Complex, according to the release. Santa Claus will make an appearance, and emergency vehicles and other cars will be on display.
“Brody’s family asks that all events, visits, media interviews and package deliveries cease on September 23. After September 23, the family asks that you respect their privacy and allow them to spend time as a family without distractions,” according to the Colerain Township Police.
