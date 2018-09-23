Rainy Sunday afternoon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunday, a stalled out frontal boundary will bring rain to the region, especially for the southernmost counties in the Tri-State.
Otherwise, daytime highs will reach the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
The wet weather sticks around Monday.
During the morning hours, heavy downpours will be possible.
Rain and thunder will be in the forecast during the afternoon and evening as well. Localized flooding will be a concern.
Tuesday evening into the overnight, a few thunderstorms that develop may be strong to severe.
Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the main threat with any storms that develop.
The cold front will slide to the east late Wednesday providing a dry wrap-up to the workweek.
