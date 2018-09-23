Sunday overnight weather update

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Low SAT: 60° Through 10PM High SAT: 70° at 12:45 AM Daytime temps were in the low 60s. Rainfall SAT Through 10PM 0.16”
Light rain is the result of a cold front that brought cooler air to the FOX19 NOW viewing area and has since stalled much of the moisture that was supposed to hang out over southern Kentucky Saturday was along the Ohio River.
Overnight the front slips southward and the weather dries out. During the day Sunday, the front tries to move back to the north a bit and the result in Cincinnati metro is a few light showers while to the south rain could be steady.
Much cooler weather stays in the Tri-State for a while but during the day with cloud cover that is a bit thinner highs temps should be around 70.
Areas that could see 0.50″ or more of rain overnight and Sunday include Owenton, Williamstown, Falmouth, Maysville, Mt. Olivet, Vanceburg, West Union, Geogrgetown, OH and the areas surrounding these communities.
