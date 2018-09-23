Tuskegee Airman turns 100 in Cleveland

One of the original Tuskegee Airmen celebrated a huge milestone on Saturday. (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | September 23, 2018 at 1:25 PM EST - Updated September 23 at 6:13 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland airman celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday.

Asa Newman was born in Cleveland in 1918 and graduated from East High School.

Newman moved to Chicago for college, but his plans were interrupted by World War Two.

He served in North Africa and Sicily.

The Cleveland man was one of the original Tuskegee Airmen.

After he served Newman finished college and worked at the Atomic Research Department at the University of Chicago.

