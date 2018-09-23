UC erases big deficit, stays perfect with 34-30 win

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati football team erased a 21-0 deficit against Ohio on Saturday to win 34-30 in dramatic fashion and improve to 4-0 this season.
“I think [it shows] the resiliency of this team and their ability to continue to fight through," said UC head coach Luke Fickell. "Last year, there’s not a chance we would have been able to hold it together. The resiliency for those guys to keep their heads up [is huge].”
UC sophomore running back Mike Warren II gave the Bearcats their first lead of the game scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:24 left in the game. After missing the 2-point conversion, UC led 34-30.
The Bobcats marched right down the field and were threatening with a first and goal scenario at the 1-yard line when sophomore linebacker Jarell White made a huge tackle for loss, followed by sophomore safety James Wiggins intercepting Ohio QB Nathan Rourke to seal the win.
“It’s a brotherhood," Wiggins said. "If we’re down, we’re always going to have each others back. We said, let’s just keep playing ball and keep playing through it.”
UC redshirt freshman QB Desmond Ridder completed 19 of 29 passes for 274 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 34 yards and a touchdown.
“When I step onto the field, no disrespect, I go out there and think I’m the best player," said Ridder. "I go out there with the mentality that no one can stop me and I try to pass that on to others.”
“Just keep battling, that’s all you can do,” said Warren, who led the Bearcats with 124 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns. “The defense did a great job. It was a team effort.”
UC is 4-0 for the first time since 2012 in Luke Fickell’s second year as head coach. The Bearcats kickoff conference play Saturday, Sep. 29, on the road against UConn at 3:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.