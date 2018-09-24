Car explosion closes Cincinnati road

A car explosion injured a woman and shut down a Cincinnati street. (Source: Pixabay.com)
By Sarah Hager | September 24, 2018 at 12:46 PM EST - Updated September 24 at 12:57 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A car fire and explosion rocked a Cincinnati neighborhood Monday afternoon, causing a street to shut down.

The explosion happened in the 3200 block of Woodburn Avenue.

Police believe there may have been a propane tank in the car at the time of the explosion.

District Two officers and Cincinnati fire says Hewitt Avenue is closed from Montgomery to Hackberry while officers investigate.

A woman was injured in the explosion but it is unclear how badly.

