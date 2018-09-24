Car explosion closes Cincinnati road

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A car fire and explosion rocked a Cincinnati neighborhood Monday afternoon, causing a street to shut down.
The explosion happened in the 3200 block of Woodburn Avenue.
Police believe there may have been a propane tank in the car at the time of the explosion.
District Two officers and Cincinnati fire says Hewitt Avenue is closed from Montgomery to Hackberry while officers investigate.
A woman was injured in the explosion but it is unclear how badly.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.
